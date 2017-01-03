Awards games begin in Palm Springs: Shinan

They rattled off thank you’s, tinkered with speeches and added fuel to further ambitions.All while cutlery clinked.The new year only just barely emulsified from the old one, it was time again this past Monday for me to zip to the gala that kicks off the Palm Springs International Film Festival, an annual event that’s as much of harbinger of awards shows to come (hello, Globes) as a cardio workout for stars’ hustle. In a desert town where Hollywood still gives off a whiff of Old — amidst the silhouette of all-encompassing mountains and the preponderance of mid-century modern design — it was a night of stars giving others stars accolades (and Dale Chihuly-designed statuettes).Indeed, nestled in my sherry demi glacé short ribs was this bit of jus: Oscar ballots for Academy Awards go out Jan. 5 and for many contenders in the awards season convo this was one more stop to sharpen their pitches. And for us? Time to do some palm-reading. Shall we?Article Continued BelowIt remains Natalie’s to loseWith none other than Tom Hanks recruited to give Natalie Portman her award for her mystique-laced role in this season’s Jackie — and Tom giving a Michelle Obama-level oratory about the actress — it’s palpable that the momentum is on the once-child-actress’s side. Speaking poignantly and in a way that played to the room, the very pregnant, Dior-clad Portman talked about her penniless grandmother immigrating to Palestine before Israel gained statehood in the 1940s — and contrasted it to the fashion plate she plays in her biopic. With Hanks standing with her onstage, she wordlessly shooed away any misgivings some might have giving Portman a second Oscar some years after she cinched one for Black Swan because, after all, it’s been done before: with Hanks, whose own Oscars for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump only came one year apart.Mahershala Ali equals this year’s Alicia Vikander

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx