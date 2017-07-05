Aziz Ansari drops ball on an important issue in Master of None: What Im Watching

The Show:Master of None, Season 2, Episode 10 The Moment: “None of this happened”Dev (Aziz Ansari, the show’s co-creator) just learned that Chef Jeff (Bobby Cannavale), his co-star on their new cooking show, has been accused of sexual harassment by 14 female coworkers. “I’m setting up a conference call with my PR team; we’re going to give you some talking points,” Jeff tells Dev. “Don’t worry, this will blow over.”“I don’t want to be involved with this,” Dev says.“You don’t really think I did this, do you?” Jeff asks.Article Continued Below“People on our crew have said you’ve been inappropriate with them,” Dev replies. “You’re telling me none of this happened?”“None of this happened,” Jeff insists. “That’s hard for me to buy,” Dev says. “Why would these people make it up?”