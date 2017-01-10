Aziz Ansari will be SNLs first South Asian-American host

Comedian Aziz Ansari will host Saturday Night Live on Jan. 21, the NBC show announced Tuesday, and in doing so he will make history as its first host of South Asian descent.The gig comes on the heels of a big year for Ansari. The standup comic and TV star won his first Emmy (Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series) after earning four nominations for his Netflix series Master of None.His nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series was the first for an Indian-American. “I’m very happy, but it’s a very specific accomplishment,” he laughingly told USA Today about the historic nod.More than 90 per cent of SNL’s hosts have been white and only two celebrities of Asian descent — Jackie Chan and Lucy Liu — have hosted the show before, according to IndieWire’s demographic breakdown of all of the show’s hosts (that doesn’t include Fred Armisen and Bruno Mars, who both have some Asian ancestry). Most non-white hosts have been black, IndieWire found.SNL has faced controversy in recent years over diversity issues. In 2013, the lack of a black female cast member led to executive producer Lorne Michael holding special auditions to hire one. He ended up hiring Sasheer Zamata, as well as Leslie Jones (who was initially brought on as a writer).Article Continued BelowMelissa Villasenor joined SNL this year, becoming the show’s first Latina cast member. Nasim Pedrad, on SNL between 2009 and 2014, was the show’s first female Middle Eastern cast member.An argument in favour of increased racial diversity in SNL’s cast is that it better positions the show to effectively comment on and satirize pop culture, politics and whatever else is in the zeitgeist at the moment. It can be fraught to mount a Michelle Obama impersonation or present the biting and viral “Black Jeopardy” sketches without non-white cast members.But the hosting gig is perceived differently; the hosts sometimes drive the sketches, but often they just slip into the flow of the show. Hosts come on because they’re plugging some new big project, like a show or movie. Or maybe they’ve just had a major star-making moment (Felicity Jones of Rogue One will host Jan. 14, for instance). Or maybe the host has such an outsized personality that he or she serves as a big draw. (Donald Trump hosted in 2015, earning big ratings and terrible reviews; Dave Chappelle’s eagerly anticipated 2016 episode marked his comeback to television.)

