Bachelor in Paradise couple weds in Mexico

Warner Bros. and ABC have salvaged something from their time in Mexico with news that Bachelor in Paradise alumni Evan Bass and Carly Waddell married on the weekend in the same area where the now aborted fourth season of Paradise was filming.Bass, 34, and Waddell, 31, met and got engaged on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. And Bass made an impassioned appeal to save the show in a weekend guest column for The Hollywood Reporter.On Saturday, the couple tied the knot with Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiating and a guest list that reportedly included former Bachelor Nick Viall and his Canadian fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi, and Canadian Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiancé Shawn Booth among other cast members.The wedding is expected to be televised at a later date.It was a bit of good news for franchise fans after a bleak week that has seen shooting of Bachelor in Paradise suspended over alleged misconduct involving a sexual encounter between cast members Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.Article Continued BelowQuirky single dad Bass, an erectile dysfunction specialist, and Waddell, a cruise ship singer, became fan favourites on Bachelor in Paradise and are the only one of three couples who got engaged that season to stay together. At first, Waddell rejected Bass’s romantic overtures, but things turned around because of all the quality time they got to spend talking, Bass said in his THR column.“At first I creeped her out, but because of the time allowed to just hang after she friend-zoned me, she came to realize that she not only liked my flavour of creepiness, but wanted to marry it as well!” Bass wrote.