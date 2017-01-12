Batsheva contemporary dance company returns to Toronto

Batsheva Dance Company, one of the world’s hottest contemporary dance troupes and a major hit at Luminato 2012, returns to Toronto this weekend thanks to the Sony Centre’s renewed commitment to presenting top quality international dance.A cursory glance at the show’s title, Decadance 2017, could mislead you into questioning just what the Tel Aviv-based company has in store for local audiences. But check the spelling. We can expect plenty of explosive energy and raw emotional intensity from Batsheva’s 18 dancers, but we’re not talking decadent hedonism and excess. In fact, this popular and much-toured program has sometimes been billed as Deca Dance. It’s a constantly evolving choreographic anthology of the work of Ohad Naharin, the long-serving and renowned artistic director of the 52-year-old Batsheva company.“It began as a celebration of my first decade at Batsheva,” Naharin explained last week on the phone from Tel Aviv, where he was rehearsing Batsheva’s Young Ensemble while the main company tours North America.“I never imagined we would still be presenting it more than 15 years later, but it has taken on its own life. It keeps changing. My works are not museum artifacts. Their premieres are just the start of a process.”Article Continued BelowNaharin, 64, is among the world’s most celebrated choreographers. His works are widely performed — Montreal’s Les Grands Ballets Canadiens is a notable North American exponent — but it is with Batsheva, the company Naharin has transformed into a major force on the current dance scene, that he is most closely associated.Naharin, a relatively late starter in dance, began his training with Batsheva. He went on to study in New York, danced with Bat-Dor Dance Company, a now disbanded trailblazer of modern dance in Israel, and with Maurice Béjart’s Ballet du XXe Siècle before founding his own troupe in 1980. Ten years later he returned to his alma mater as artistic director.Naharin says that the excerpts of longer works in Decadance are variable, selected to offer a broad vista of his evolution as a choreographer.

