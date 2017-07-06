Beautiful a star turn by Chilina Kennedy as Carole King: review

Beautiful: The Carole King MusicalMusic by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Book by Douglas McGrath. Directed by Marc Bruni. Until Sept. 3 at the Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St. mirvish.com or 416-872-1212The first image in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is the curly-haired singer/songwriter in a blue and white floral dress at a grand piano, introducing her concert at Carnegie Hall in 1971. Typically self-effacing, she notes she was born in Brooklyn, which is an easy way to get applause in New York City. Article Continued BelowOn the opening night of Beautiful’s Toronto run, the line didn’t hit home: King was Brooklyn’s girl, not ours. But there was applause for Chilina Kennedy, who is Toronto’s own, a former Stratford Festival favourite returning to the city in the role that took her away to Broadway in 2015. If Kennedy’s homecoming didn’t already have the theatre on her side, her charming, unaffected ease as King, a self-described “normal person” who can sing and write songs that have resonated through decades, had the audience pulling for her success and happiness, which don’t always coincide.This reflects the majority of this jukebox musical, which follows King (born Carol Klein) from her songwriting start at 16 with producer Don Kirshner (James Clow), through the rise of King and husband Gerry Goffin (Liam Tobin); their competition with another songwriting couple Barry Mann (Ben Fankhauser) and Cynthia Weil (Erika Olson); the demise of King’s and Goffin’s marriage and the recording of the album that shot her to fame, 1971’s Tapestry. Douglas McGrath’s script doesn’t often resonate. It tends to reinforce only a few things: that King and Goffin and Mann and Weil wrote popular songs; that Goffin was a wayward soul; that King was overly dependent on the relationship. Or it merely offers a couple of contextual lines to set up the next song, like “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “The Locomotion” and “On Broadway.”