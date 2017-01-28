Bee Gees And ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Tribute Held On Valentine’s Day; Special To Air Later On CBS

While the musical party known as the Grammy’s will air live February 12 on CBS, another related party is getting all of the buzz. Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees will be recorded in front of live audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles two days later. With tickets starting at $25, the concert will feature tributes and special appearances by Andra Day, Celine Dion, DNCE, Nick Jonas, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Pentatonix and Keith Urban. Barry Gibb, the co-founder of the five-time Grammy-winning group is also expected to make an appearance. Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb perform in Miami Beach, Fla. in 1979 [Image by: Phil Sandlin/AP Images] The Bee Gees tribute concert is being presented by The Recording Academy, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and CBS who will air the special later this year. The special is the latest venture of this partnership which has also produced Stevie Wonder: Songs in the Key of Life—An All-Star GRAMMY Salute, The Beatles: The Night That Changed America—A GRAMMY Salute, and Sinatra 100—An All-Star GRAMMY Concert. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the soundtrack to the John Travolta movie, Saturday Night Fever. Today, the memory of the Paramount Pictures film and music lives on. A white suit will forever resemble Travolta’s disco outfit and even the song, “Stayin’ Alive” has helped the medical community as doctors have found that at 103 beats per minute, the tune has the perfect rhythm to help jump-start a human heart that has stopped. Members of the Bee Gees pose with Barry Manilow, far right, at the American Music Awards, Jan. 13, 1979. [Image by: Nick Ut/AP Images] “The Bee Gees—Barry, Robin and Maurice—were international musical icons who helped make Saturday Night Fever an emblem of 1970s pop culture,” said Neil Portnow, president/CEO of The Recording Academy. “With expert harmonies, undeniable groove and a personal charisma matching their onstage persona, the iconic band of brothers defined not just a genre, but a generation. I’m looking forward to celebrating one of the most famous soundtracks ever produced and reliving Saturday Night Fever, once again.” Known to some as The Brothers Gibb, Barry, Robin and Maurice formed the Bee Gees back in 1958. The band has sold more than 20 million records worldwide. Only Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Garth Brooks and Paul McCartney have outsold them. The Bee Gees were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, twenty years after the release of Saturday Night Fever. John Travolta and Karen Gorney in “Saturday Night Fever.” [Image by: AP Images] “The Bee Gees created many of pop music’s most memorable anthems and to be able to gather some of music’s brightest lights together to salute this great legacy is very exciting to me,” said Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of AEG Ehrlich Ventures. “Presenting new versions of these great songs promises an evening of true highlights, both for the artists themselves and millions of music fans. I’m proud to share a 42-year connection with Barry and his brothers and look forward to helping to create an amazing night of music and memories.” RELATED REPORTS FROM INQUISITR: Razzies 2017: Who Is Worse – Ben Affleck Or Ben Stiller?

‘Powerless’: Meet The Cast Of NBC’s And DC Comics New Comedy

Jimmy Fallon Shares About A New Ride Featuring Him At Universal Orlando Resort [Video] NSync performs hits from the Bee Gees during a tribute to the group during the Grammy Awards Feb. 23, 2003. [Image by: Mark Lennihan/AP Images] Maurice Gibb was just 53-years-old when he died suddenly died of a heart attack on January 12, 2003. Eerily, it was that same week that Robin Gibb’s solo album, Magnet, was released. A month later, the group received a Grammy Legend Award on February 23. Between 2006 and Robin’s death in 2012, the two made numerous appearances together including Dancing with the Stars in 2009 and American Idol in 2010. To purchase tickets for the Valentine’s Day concert, contact ticketing@grammy.com. [Featured image by AP Images]