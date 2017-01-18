Behold Fiona Apple's Women's March Anthem, 'Tiny Hands'

Fiona Apple has a strong message for the future President Trump on the week of his inaugural celebrations. “We don’t want your tiny hands anywhere near our underpants,” the singer chants on a new track released on Tuesday for the Women’s March on Washington planned for Jan. 21, the day after Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. Nearly 200,000 people have indicated they will join the march, which will be accompanied by 370 “sister marches” in global cities. The track, recorded on a phone, samples audio from the president-elect’s infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he and host Billy Bush are heard making lewd comments about women. Trump’s own words, “grab them by the pussy,” can be heard followed by another gem, “you can do anything.” Apple has been a harsh critic of Trump in the past. In December, the singer known for hits like 1996’s “Criminal” performed an anti-Trump “Christmas Song” parody called “Trump’s Nuts Roasting on an Open Fire” at a benefit concert in Los Angeles. After the final lyric, she yelled, “Donald Trump, fuck you!” … Her fans went wild.