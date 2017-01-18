Ben Affleck Breaks Silence On The Moment He Realized 'Batman v Superman' Sucks

Ben Affleck is done with “Silence.” Seriously, stop playing that song! In an interview with Yahoo in 2016, “Batman v Superman” stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill were confronted about the movie’s unflattering reviews. Cavill gave a charismatic answer. Affleck was basically silent, and that was a big mistake. After the internet got hold of the video with a very sad-looking Affleck, it was set to the Simon and Garfunkel classic “The Sound of Silence.” A few million views later, the “Sad Affleck” meme was cemented in internet history, or as we called it, “The Exact Moment Ben Affleck Realized ‘Batman v Superman’ Sucks.” Now, Affleck is responding. When asked about something he learned from “Batman v Superman” by BBC Radio 1, Affleck reflected on the video. It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don’t say anything and they could lay Simon and Garfunkel tracks over it, that’s one thing I learned. Well said, Ben. Affleck went on to talk about other things he learned from the movie, but we’re just glad he has a sense of humor about things. After watching that video, we weren’t sure he’d ever laugh again …