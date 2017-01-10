Ben Affleck Tells Ellen Degeneres He's A Huge Taylor Swift Fan

During an appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” Tuesday, Ben Affleck revealed his newfound expertise on all things “tween” — thanks to his kids, of course. For those of you who forgot, Affleck is a father to three children with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner — the oldest of whom is Violet at age 11. Ellen Degeneres/YouTube The actor explained his children are avid Radio Disney listeners and that he’s become well-acquainted with their musical taste, adding that his family even enjoys attending Taylor Swift concerts. He even said that he thinks the pop star is “a great role model” for his daughters. Ellen Degeneres/YouTube You’ve got one more supporter in Hollywood, TSwift. Related… Cara Delevingne Got In A Crazy Fight With This Twitter Troll Could This Tweet From Camila Cabello Be Lyrics To New Music? Selena Gomez Fans Think New Music Is Coming After This Instagram Post

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx