Best Netflix Series: Updates On 'House of Cards' And Marvel Series [Trailers]

House of Cards was the first of original Netflix series, and it set the stage for many shows to come including a trio of Marvel titles: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage. With Marvel on board and with other smash-hits like Narcos and Orange is the New Black, it didn’t take long for people to figure out that some of the best series are streaming on Netflix. So it’s no surprise that House of Cards is returning for a fifth season in 2017, and that Netflix will be premiering even more Marvel shows throughout the year. House of Cards Season 5 Returning To Netflix 2017 It was apropos that on Inauguration Day Netflix dropped the teaser-trailer to Season 5 of House of Cards. In the unsettling trailer it is revealed that the Emmy-winning series will return on May 30, 2017, and fans are chomping at the bit. The intrigue for the fifth season is not limited to the storylines of President Underwood however, as this will be the first season without showrunner Beau Willimon. Many are speculating that the series might fail without him, and that this would be the final season for House of Cards. But it’s hard to imagine anything with Robin Wright or Kevin Spacey failing. New Marvel Series To Debut On Netflix 2017 As What’s on Netflix recently reported, the order of Marvel Series debuting in 2017 is Iron Fist on March 17, and the Defenders followed by the Punisher are also set to be released in 2017 (no dates have been confirmed). In the comics, The Defenders were a group of superheroes consisting of a variety of characters throughout the years including Valkyrie, Nighthawk, Hellcat, Dr. Strange, Hulk, Luke Cage, and many more. The Netflix series adaptation will consist of four members: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. With Iron Fist being the last Marvel series to be released on Netflix before the Defenders, no doubt the show will have a nice setup for the superhero quartet. Audiences got a good dose of the Punisher in the second season of Marvel’s Daredevil, and many felt he stole the show. Fans are hoping (and expecting) that he will make another appearance in Defenders; especially since he as a knack for just popping up. [Image by Netflix] Though the exact storyline for the quartet is uncertain, Krysten Ritter (who portrays Jessica Jones) hinted to Entertainment Weekly as what to expect from her character in one of the most anticipated Netflix series. “She’s still dealing with the aftermath of Kilgrave, and now she’s dealing with ‘success’ — and not well…People want her to work for them, she’s getting a lot of business, and she’s not ready for any of that. She hasn’t changed, but her environment has, and there’s no handbook for how to exist in a world where you are now popular.” Ritter would go on to say that the Defenders’ scenes that she has shot so far include her with Daredevil, and that Marvel fans should expect a cat-and-mouse element to the pair. Showrunner Marco Ramirez expounded on this a bit in the article. “She’s gloriously the most reluctant hero in the world…She’s going to have to let three men into her life who she doesn’t 100 percent trust.” Marvel Series Returning To Netflix Netflix and Marvel are in for the long haul, as once the aforementioned series debut, Daredevil Season 3, Jessica Jones Season 2, and Luke Cage Season 2 will arrive in 2018 (and some possibly in 2019). Though the future dates for the returning shows are uncertain, it is confirmed that they all have signed on for additional seasons. But one can only assume that Marvel’s Defenders will leave some clues as to what to expect from the returning trio of Netflix series. [Image by Netflix] OTHER NETFLIX ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR Best Series On Netflix: Spoiler-Free Review Of Lemony Snicket’s ‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’ Here Are Eight Of The Best Netflix Series And Movies That Are Overlooked Best Movies On Netflix To Watch After The 2017 Presidential Inauguration Netflix Series: Review Of ‘Travelers’ With Marvel shows debuting and the return of House of Cards, 2017 looks like it will be another great year for the best Netflix series. [Featured Image by Netflix]