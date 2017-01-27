Betty White Remembers Mary Tyler Moore In Special Tribute

Betty White just took a nothing day and made it seem worthwhile in a tribute to her friend and former co-star Mary Tyler Moore. Dozens of celebrities have posted messages about the legendary actress following her death on Wednesday at the age of 80, but most didn’t have the relationship and history Moore shared with White. One of White’s most memorable roles was appearing as Sue Ann Nivens alongside Moore in the groundbreaking ‘70s sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” White remembered her friend on Thursday in a touching Instagram post featuring the pair posing with their former and late husbands, Grant Tinker and Allen Ludden. Tinker, Moore’s husband from 1962 to 1981, died in 2016, while Ludden, White’s husband of 18 years, died in 1981 of stomach cancer. (Moore married Robert Levine in 1983; White never remarried.) ”Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together,” wrote White. “She was special.” Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together. She was special. A photo posted by Betty White (@bettymwhite) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:18pm PST Their fellow “Mary Tyler Moore” co-star, Valerie Harper, also sent a message to Moore around the same time. “To The World I’ll miss you ‘Mair,’” she wrote. “I will always be your co-pilot. I will always love you, darling Mary Tyler Moore.” To The World I'll miss you "Mair."

I will always be your co-pilot. I will always love you, darling Mary Tyler Moore.— Valerie Harper (@ValerieHarper) January 26, 2017 The three recently participated in a “Mary Tyler Moore” reunion on White’s sitcom “Hot In Cleveland” in 2013. It was pretty magical.