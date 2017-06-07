Big Bang Theory prequel and Roseanne both coming to CTV this fall

It’s been a mystery to some critics why The Big Bang Theory — about the lives of a bunch of uber-geeks — remains the most-watched English-language show on the planet. Or why Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon, is Hollywood’s best-paid television actor, according to Forbes.But the reality is, the audience for critically acclaimed shows like Breaking Bad amounts to a rounding error compared to the Big Bang audience — which remains the top show in Canada even as it heads into an 11th season.So it’s no surprise that CTV is doubling down on the strategy with Young Sheldon, the prequel to The Big Bang Theory.Young Sheldon follows 9-year-old child prodigy Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage, Big Little Lies) living with his very normal family in Texas and going to high school. The Chuck Lorre production, narrated by Parsons, is on the slate for the CTV fall and winter schedule. Purchased with the deep pockets of Bell Media, it has hit written all over it.The media conglomerate, owner of broadcaster CTV, unveiled its fall and winter slate on Wednesday.Article Continued Below“When I was in Los Angeles I basically watched CNN every day and I saw all the craziness,” said Bell Media president Randy Lennox in an interview. “We were very specific in our strategy. We are living in an era of Trump and a lot of chaos, and I think people have had enough of it. We are putting together a very family-friendly slate. It’s old school. But I think people want normalcy.”Young Sheldon stars young Iain Armitage. (Bell Media) Lennox pointed to the success of the CTV family drama This Is Us as an indicator that audiences are craving a more wholesome connection. “For every action, there is a reaction and we’re seeing it played out.”CTV is not shy to mention that it has been the most watched network in Canada for 16 years in a row. That has largely been as a result of expensive American imports. And the broadcaster is doubling down on that strategy, too. When in doubt, have not one but two Marvel mutant superhero franchises: The Inhumans and The Gifted.