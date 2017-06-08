Big Brother Canada and Real Housewives of Toronto cancelled

Sorry, Big Brother Canada fans, your show has officially been evicted.Unless fans can somehow play a secret veto, Big Brother Canada is off the Global TV lineup for now. Programming chief Barbara Williams confirmed the bad news Thursday. “We did five seasons, which was a blast, and it delivered a big young audience. But we have to keep changing it up, we have to reinvent and try new things,” says Williams, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of Corus Entertainment, which owns the Global network, in an interview.Williams says she is aware of a social-media outpouring demanding the show return for a sixth season this fall. But that isn’t in the cards for now.“Still, we never say never for the future. We are super proud of those seasons we did,” says Williams. “But the best example is something like American Idol being cancelled and coming back. You never know what can happen.”Article Continued BelowIt hasn’t been a good month for reality fans.Williams also did not green-light a second season of the much-buzzed-about The Real Housewives of Toronto, which aired on Corus-owned Slice network. Like the other Housewives franchises, it follows the lives of upscale women and the inevitable conflicts they have with each other.But Williams says the network may even try a different Canadian city.