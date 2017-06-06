Big Brother Canada fans try to save reality TV series

Fans of Big Brother Canada are hoping to save the reality TV series from cancellation.Viewers hopped on social media to show their support after host Arisa Cox confirmed the Canadian edition of the reality franchise is on hiatus and won’t return to Global TV for the 2018 season.Cox tweeted her love to the “BB fam” and thanked them for supporting the show through its five seasons.While it’s not officially cancelled yet, being put on hiatus often marks the first step toward the end of a series.Singing competition series Canadian Idol was put on hiatus after six seasons but was never brought back on CTV.Article Continued BelowViewers were swift to react to the Big Brother Canada news with an online petition, and posts on Facebook and Twitter urging Global reconsider its decision.Past Big Brother house guests also dove into the conversation.Ramsey Aburaneh, who exited Season 4 when his father suffered a heart attack, urged fans on Twitter to “rally the troops” with the hashtag #SaveBBCAN.