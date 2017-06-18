Big names, small worries leading up to the MMVAs

When Joe Jonas takes the stage on Sunday night, he expects he’ll screw up. Once or twice, anyhow. He’ll be co-hosting the iHeartRadio Canada Much Music Video Awards with Brampton R&B star Alessia Cara, who’s making her debut as an awards show host. Naturally, she asked for advice from showbiz vet Jonas, who told her he’s “probably going to mess up too.” “It isn’t worth being upset if something goes wrong. That’s just part of it . . . so I’m just going with the flow and laughing certain things off,” Jonas said during a phone interview. “And I’ll have a lot of fun and probably learn some cool things.”The annual awards show, at the Bell Media headquarters at 299 Queen St. W., honours the year’s best music videos and will air at 9 p.m. on Much. Jonas, current member of the dance-rock band DNCE and former member of the Jonas Brothers, said it will “be pretty cool to see how we’re going to do together.” He and Cara will be joined by presenters Tatiana Maslany, Carly Rae Jepsen, YouTube personality Tyler Oakley and more.Article Continued BelowIn a world where music videos are increasingly less prevalent, “the MMVAs are still an event that brings Queen St. to a halt,” Alan Cross, veteran Canadian broadcaster and host of The Ongoing History of New Music for the Edge, told the Star. The event started in 1990 — a very different time for music videos, which the channel, then known as MuchMusic, played constantly — but Cross notes, “They still get lots of people out. It is their biggest marketing event of the year. People line up outside. If done properly, the event can turn into TV ad dollars.”John Kampilis, executive producer of the awards show, says they give out 1,000 wristbands for spots inside the parking lot alone. Every year, a few thousand people take to the streets as well.“We’re so well known around the world because we’re a show you don’t see anywhere else,” he said. “There’s no outdoor award show for fans anywhere.”