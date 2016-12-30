Billie Lourd Inherited 'Strength' Of Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds, Stepfather Says

Billie Lourd, daughter of Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds, lost both of those family members this week. While Lourd has yet to comment publicly on the sudden deaths, her stepfather, Bruce Bozzi, shared a supportive message over Instagram on Thursday. Alongside a photo of the 24-year-old’s graduation from New York University in 2014, where she is shown posing with Reynolds and Fisher, Bozzi offered words of praise for all three women. “It’s an honor to be your Stepfather,” he began, recalling the big day. “[At] Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other,” he continued. “I promise I will always be [a good stepfather] & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I’ve been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come…..heaven just got a shit load more fun!!!!” @praisethelourd it's an honor to be your Stepfather. This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other – no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring. Every time Carrie looked at me she said " how are you still awake"! Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving. So…as Carrie said to me years ago " I'm a good stepmother" I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I've been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come…..heaven just got a shit load more fun!!!! I love you @praisethelourd xo Bru Thursday 12/29/16 A photo posted by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) on Dec 29, 2016 at 10:53am PST Bozzi married his longtime partner, agent Bryan Lourd, in October. Lourd was married to Fisher, who died Tuesday, in the early 1990s before his divorce from the “Star Wars” actress revealed him to be gay. Lourd became the managing director of CAA, a top talent agency; Bozzi’s family runs the high-end Palm chain of restaurants. With parents and grandparents like those, it’s not surprising that Billie Lourd went into acting herself. She currently stars as Chanel #3 in Ryan Murphy’s “Scream Queens” alongside Lea Michele, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Grande and her rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner. Each of those co-stars shared supportive messages for Lourd over Instagram. “My mother’s heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman,” wrote Curtis. “Her mother’s spirit and talent lives on in her and I’m sure all of Carrie’s fans and friends will give her space and privacy.” The young actress will also be reprising her small role from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” set for 2017 release. While Lourd has been understandably silent, her uncle, producer Todd Fisher, told news outlets that his mother, Reynolds, said she wanted “to be with Carrie” before her own death on Wednesday. On Thursday, he posted a small tribute to his mother and his sister over Twitter.

