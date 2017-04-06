Billions star Asia Kate Dillon doesnt fit traditional awards categories

Fans of the series Billions have spent much of the second season enamored of the relatively unknown Asia Kate Dillon, who portrays a gender non-binary character named Taylor Mason.Dillon’s breakout performance has arguably surpassed those of the show’s established stars, Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis and Maggie Siff. In fact, it so impressed Showtime that the U.S. network planned to submit Dillon’s performance to this year’s Emmy Awards. (It airs in Canada on the Movie Network.)There was only one issue. Much like the Mason character, Dillon identifies as gender non-binary and uses the pronoun “they.” The Emmy Awards, meanwhile, only have two categories for best supporting performance: actor and actress. The network asked Dillon which category Dillon would rather be submitted to.Read more:The realm between ‘he’ and ‘she’Dillon wasn’t sure. The performer is new to the experience of identifying as non-binary. In fact, auditioning for the character of Mason led Dillon to self-discovery. As Dillon told Vulture:Article Continued Below“. . . when I saw the breakdown for the character, it said ‘female, nonbinary.’ And I thought, ‘Interesting, I think I know about those words, but let me do research into every aspect of this character and their world and who they are.’ And so, female meaning sex and nonbinary meaning a gender identity that is an umbrella term for people who identify as neither man nor a woman. I just went, oh my gosh, there is language to express something about myself that I’ve always known, but could never put words to.”So Dillon researched the language behind “actor” and “actress,” then wrote a letter to the Television Academy, questioning the current system.“I’d like to know if in your eyes ‘actor’ and ‘actress’ denote anatomy or identity and why it is necessary to denote either in the first place?” Dillon asked in the letter, which was obtained by Variety.