Black-ish elevated by Dres dark history lesson

The Show:Black-ish, Season 3, Episode 12 The Moment: Dre’s history lessonMonths after the U.S. elected Donald Trump, Dre Johnson’s (Anthony Anderson) ad-agency colleagues can’t stop arguing about it. Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) blames black voters. Daphne (Wanda Sykes) blames white women. Dre snorts.“Why do you not care about our country?” Stevens asks.“I love this country,” Dre replies, “even though at times it doesn’t love me back.” In the background, Nina Simone begins singing “Strange Fruit.” Photos of segregation and urban blight fill the screen.Article Continued Below“The system has never worked for most black people,” Dre says in voice-over. “But we still tried to do our best, even though we had to live in neighbourhoods you wouldn’t drive through. Send our kids to schools with books so beat up you couldn’t read them. Work jobs you wouldn’t consider.“I’m used to things not going my way,” he sums up. “I’m sorry that you’re not and it’s blowing your mind.”From the opening shot — the Johnson family reacting with shock to Trump’s election — you knew this was a Very Special Episode, the sort of cultural commentary Norman Lear did on All in the Family (rape) and Maude (abortion).

