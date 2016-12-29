Black musicians reflect turmoil of the times in music

NEW YORK—When he entered the recording studio this spring, Grammy and Oscar-winning rapper Common had plenty to vent about — and it all came out.Police shootings. Institutionalized racism. Mass incarceration. Fouled water supplies. White privilege. Wage gaps. Black Lives Matter. Inner-city violence.“Things just felt more urgent for me,” Common said of Black America Again, his 11th studio album and easily his angriest.His album dropped, not coincidentally, on Election Day. It became just the latest politically charged record by black artists this year reflecting the power, and sometimes disillusionment, that black people are feeling through music. Others include Alicia Keys’ Here, Solange’s A Seat at the Table and, of course, Lemonade by sister Beyoncé, who made headlines with the black-empowerment themes in her video for “Formation” and during her Super Bowl halftime show.“I definitely believe that artists are just becoming more aware,” said Common, who is not new to socially conscious rap. “It feels like it’s a critical time where you have to be aware even if you’re not necessarily so into politics.”Article Continued BelowFrustration has pervaded almost every corner of music, from the British artist Michael Kiwanuka’s soulful “Black Man in a White World” to Childish Gambino’s psychedelic-funky “Boogieman” and the soft uplift of India Arie’s “Breathe.”“These artists are dealing with a lot of things that they see in their lives and in the world around them,” said University of Arizona religious studies professor Alex Nava, who explores spirituality in hip hop. “Maybe it will galvanize and revitalize the more radical spirit of music.”TIP, also known as T.I., has always had songs with a political edge but this year took it further. Motivated by the police shootings of two young black men over the summer in Minnesota and Louisiana, he released the six-song EP Us or Else in September, which focuses on social justice and police brutality. The video for one song, “Warzone,” re-enacts the way several black men died at the hands of police but uses white actors as victims to question the role race played. He expanded his EP into a full, 15-song album this month, Us or Else: Letter to the System.

