Blake Lively Explains The Touching Reason She Joined The Women's March

On Saturday, celebrities joined Women’s Marches around the world, walking in solidarity with millions of people standing up for women’s rights. Among those celebrities was Blake Lively, who attended the massive event in New York City. The former “Gossip Girl” star shared a photo from the march on Instagram, in which she’s seen posing with a fellow marcher ― a young girl named Pheobe, who holds a sign that reads, “Make American Kind Again.” In her caption, Lively explained the heartfelt reason she decided to attend the historic event. “I marched for my daughters, for my friends, for strangers, for myself, for Phoebe here in this picture who I met as she motivated everyone she came across,” she wrote. “My march wasn’t driven by hate. It was rooted in a very simple fact― we are all equal. I believe everyone can agree on that. Thank you to everyone who marched all over the world. I felt so hopeful and deeply grateful.” I marched for my daughters, for my friends, for strangers, for myself, for Phoebe here in this picture who I met as she motivated everyone she came across. My march wasn't driven by hate. It was rooted in a very simple fact– we are all equal. I believe everyone can agree on that. Thank you to everyone who marched all over the world. I felt so hopeful and deeply grateful. #whyimarch A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:05pm PST During the march, Lively also met up with her “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-star Amber Tamblyn, who marched in both Washington and New York. Sister #2 located in NYC march! #womensmarchnyc A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:49pm PST Hi Paul Ryan and Mike Pence #womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:42pm PST To see more celebrities who marched on Saturday, head here.