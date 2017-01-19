Blake Lively Says Her First People's Choice Award Is For 'Girl Power'

Blake Lively just wants everyone watching the People’s Choice Awards to spice up their life, OK?! After winning the award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress, the “Café Society” star brought up an oft-overlooked source of inspiration: the Spice Girls. “I was always an ambitious kid, so I set a goal for myself as a kid. I knew if I could accomplish this that I would be successful, and I could be happy, and that was … to meet the Spice Girls,” she said to laughter from the crowd. “Still haven’t accomplished it.” The award was Lively’s first People’s Choice Awards win, and she’s received five nominations throughout her career. “What was so neat about them was that they were all so distinctly different, and they were women, and they owned who they were. That was my first introduction to girl power,” Lively continued, later adding, “When you guys voted for this, you didn’t just vote for this, you didn’t just vote for this movie or me, but you voted for girl power … And men voted for girl power, too! You guys are awesome for doing that, and thank you for sending a message to Hollywood that people want to hear stories about women.” Never let anyone tell you again that “Spice World” isn’t a total game-changer. Watch Lively’s full speech below. Watch @blakelively accept the award for “Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress” #PCAs pic.twitter.com/FAQvOe134k— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) January 19, 2017