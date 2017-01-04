Blood Ties moving from small screen to bigger stage

It’s rare for a theatrical show to have a television debut before its finalized stage premiere, but in Canadian musical theatre the path to production is its own kind of beast.When Barbara Johnston and Anika Johnson graduated from Ryerson Theatre School in 2009, their final performance was a workshop of a new musical they were writing together: Blood Ties was based on a true story about Johnston’s parents, who had to clean up the aftermath of a family member’s suicide. The collaborators turned it into a musical tragicomedy.“As we were writing the show we talked to them a lot. . . . All these horrible details,” Johnston said. “I just thought it was this insane story that combined the kind of drama and bizarre comedy with sorrow underneath the surface that we thought would make something very exciting.”From there it received another workshop in the 2012 SummerWorks Performance Festival and travelled to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival the following year. The darkly comedic story about a group of friends cleaning up the scene of a suicide the night before one of them gets married built up a cult following in the Toronto indie theatre scene.But in 2014, Blood Ties got a major boost in exposure when it was picked up as part of a subplot in Season 2 of Orphan Black, the Tatiana Maslany-led sci-fi clone drama co-produced by BBC America and Bell Media. Maslany’s suburban mom clone, Alison Hendrix, plays the lead role in her community theatre musical (you can see Johnston as one of the chorus members). Article Continued BelowThis week, more than two years after its TV debut and almost eight years after its conception, Johnson and Johnston say the final version of Blood Ties will be staged for the 10th annual Next Stage Theatre Festival — the smaller, curated, wintertime edition of the Toronto Fringe Festival, which runs from Jan. 4 to 15 at Factory Theatre.“They’re expensive, they’re a big risk and they take a long time to create,” Johnson says of musicals. “So Canadian theatres don’t usually take that risk. And the Fringe is one of the only ways to get a new musical in front of an audience.” She has since written six more shows with Johnston, many of which have appeared in Fringe festivals, including two in collaboration with teenage artists from Wexford Performing Arts.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx