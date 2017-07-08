Blue Ivys lyrics go down like a refreshing cup of covfefe: Menon

Stop the vote and halt the debate: we can now crown the Song of Summer.Have a seat, Drake. Better luck next year, Lorde. Too bad, so sad, to Calvin Harris, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled and all other contenders. You were all in the running. You all came very close to earning the industry’s seasonal distinction. But then on Friday, Blue Ivy made her rap debut and game over.When you’re the child of musical royalty, a recording career is in the genetic cards. Does anyone really expect the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z to not end up behind a mic? No. So if future stardom is all but inevitable, I guess her parents feel there is no harm in teasing and showcasing her vocal chops at the tender age of 5.(And to think my daughters still don’t make their beds.)Article Continued Below“Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” is one of three bonus tracks that was released Friday from her dad’s new (and already platinum) album, 4:44. At the start of the track, for about 44 seconds of achingly cute warbling and jamboree-style clapping, Blue spits out rhymes about . . . actually, I have no idea what she is saying.I tried my best to accurately transcribe the lyrics. But this proved tougher than deciphering a garbled audiogram from the Zodiac Killer. Beyond the closing refrain of “Boom Shakalaka,” I think — think — Blue is riffing on metaphorical glass ceilings? Issuing a tsunami warning for Polynesia? Something about unicorn emoji? Grease patties? Everything is eel play?