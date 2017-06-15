Book of Henry dark but rewarding family drama: review

The Book of HenryStarring Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher. Directed by Colin Trevorrow. Opens Friday at GTA theatres. 115 minutes. PGIf you’re looking for a sweet, life-affirming family drama involving a single mother struggling to raise her two sons, The Book of Henry is probably not for you.It’s a darker, far less conventional story with a few plot turns that confound expectations. It’s also well-acted, suspenseful and ultimately satisfying.Article Continued BelowHenry is an 11-year-old prodigy — he prefers the term “precocious” — with the kind of intellect and imagination that allows him to conceptualize in complex ways and make detailed plans “covering every contingency.” In fact, he’s so good at organizing the household finances that the line between parent and child has become rather blurred.Henry knows something is very wrong with Christina, the girl next door, and it involves the stern stepfather who is raising her alone, a senior police official who’s well-connected in the community.Henry turns his genius to the problem but when he is unable to take action, it is left to his mother, Susan (Naomi Watts). He leaves her a book detailing a plan to take out the despicable Glenn Sickleman permanently.You probably didn’t see that coming, did you?