Book sales turned a page in 2016

A distinguished author of nine books, Michelle Berry can certainly rightfully claim to be a keen and canny observer of the human condition. And yet since making the “haphazard and rapid” decision to open her own indie books boutique in Peterborough, the novelist has discovered a new, and sometimes rather unwelcome, quirk of human behaviour.Since she completed painstaking work on Hunter Street Books in time for a Nov. 1 opening (and the crucial holiday season), it seems a vocal minority of customers have an unfortunate habit of gratefully marvelling at her bookshop’s transformation, scooping up a few books to buy and finally, as they’re parading their prizes up to the register, musing incredulously (and maybe a little rudely) about the puzzling decision to open a bookstore in a what is widely presumed to be an unforgiving market for books.“About every third person who comes in says, ‘Oh, you’re daring. Oh my God, you’re so brave,’” says Berry with a rueful laugh. “Do people go into a grocery store and say that? If there’s a new jewelry store, do you walk in and say, ‘Oh my God, you’re so brave’? No, you just buy jewelry.“Here, because there’s been so much press on bookstores going under and no one reading books, they come in and they act like I’m doing this heroic, huge thing.”Not to diminish Berry’s new-found reputation for heroism, but the notion that owning a bookstore is akin to an act of altruism has become a little outdated. In fact, 2016 offered encouraging evidence that after years of dire news stories about the literary industry selling books has once again become sensible business.Article Continued BelowTo be fair, the past year was less a book boom than a hold-steady. In 2015, the total value of books sold was $983.4 million. According to numbers supplied by BookNet Canada, year over year English-language print-book sales through November declined about 5 per cent (with the busiest holiday sales period, of course, yet to report). Over the first half of this year, fiction sales decreased 1.7 per cent in value sold from the same period in 2015, while juvenile sales (including young adult) increased by 5.6 per cent and nonfiction increased 1.2 per cent. And given that 2015’s sales numbers were swelled by the colouring-book craze, sustaining those figures was a feat that’s given many in the industry some hard-won optimism.“In print book sales, flat is the new up,” said Noah Genner, CEO and president of BookNet Canada, the not-for-profit that tracks the Canadian book industry. “For publishers who are dependent on revenue from print book sales, and for bookstores that are selling print books, that’s been very good.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx