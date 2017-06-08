The Show:Flaked, Season 2, Episode 4 The Moment: One sip of wineChip (Will Arnett) and Dennis (David Sullivan) are best friends and they’re in AA together. But they’ve been lying to each other and now those lies are coming out. Late one night, Chip breaks into Dennis’s wine store and pours a glass.Dennis walks in. “That’s not the answer,” he says. “You’re an alcoholic.”“I used to be,” Chip says. “Maybe I’m not that person anymore. I’m not an alcoholic.”Article Continued Below“That’s what all alcoholics say,” Dennis says.“Non-alcoholics do, too,” Chip says. “I drank for 18 months and nobody noticed.”“But look what happened during that time,” Dennis says. “You made a lot of bad decisions. You’ve been doing great these last four months.”