Britt Robertson Once Flew Across The Country For Boyfriend Dylan O'Brien Because He Had Gas

Britt Robertson has got the goods on boyfriend Dylan O’Brien. The 26-year-old actress recently sat down with Clevver News to promote her new film “The Space Between Us.” When asked to share the craziest thing she ever did for love, Robertson ended up spilling a hilarious story about the “Teen Wolf” star. According to Robertson, she was filming in Vancouver while O’Brien was on a shoot in Atlanta. O’Brien’s producer called Robertson to notify her that Dylan was in pain and could have to go to the hospital. “It ended up being ― I shouldn’t tell this story, this is a terrible story ― I thought that he had an appendix that was, like, rupturing,” Robertson said. Robertson hopped in her car and drove from Vancouver to Seattle, where she caught a flight to Atlanta with her two dogs in tow. But when she arrived, the situation was not quite as dire as she had thought. “It was not the appendix,” Robertson said. “It was a gas issue.” While Robertson’s cross-country flight may have been a bit of an overreaction, her story only makes us love these two more. Robertson and O’Brien have been dating since 2011, when they worked together on the film “The First Time.” And with this tale, the couple may have taken the term “relationship goals” to a whole new level. Watch Robertson’s full interview above.

