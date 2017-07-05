Broken Social Scene put it back together for Hug of Thunder

Broken Social Scene doesn’t operate like other bands, which is both a blessing and a curse.On the one hand, the Toronto indie-rock troupe’s loose definition of what it is to be a band — at present, as many as 17 members can drift in and out of the fold at any given time — is the root of its unpredictable, multi-voiced and artfully shambolic appeal. On the other, trying to get anything accomplished is often the musical equivalent of herding cats, with a multiplicity of ideas and egos and logistical horrors endlessly tugging it in as many directions as there are human beings onstage and in the studio.Thus, when the mood within the Scene once again felt conducive to actually making another album, the group’s first since 2010’s Forgiveness Rock Record, this ragtag gang of old friends simply decided not to stress about trying to impose traditional rules of studio conduct on its art and made a return, of sorts, to the anti-formula that first propelled it to international attention with 2002’s accidental classic You Forgot It In People. They jammed a bunch of new tunes out in guitarist Charles Spearin’s garage and then set about recording them in co-founder Brendan Canning’s living room, letting the usual enormous cast of characters — de facto frontman and other original member Kevin Drew, Leslie Feist, Emily Haines and Jimmy Shaw of Metric, Amy Millan and Evan Cranley of Stars among them — come and go as they saw fit.The result, the new Hug of Thunder — released this Friday — is Broken’s finest album since You Forgot It In People, a lush, eccentric and frequently euphoric collection of tunes that recaptures much of the anything-goes spirit of that breakthrough that got crowded out when success prompted it to start overthinking and behaving more like a “band” band circa Forgiveness Rock Record.Article Continued Below“I think traditional ‘band’ things kinda creep in when you start looking at other bands and you think, ‘Oh, we should be doing something more like them’ or ‘How come we’re not afforded that?’” opines Canning over a beer on King West. “You know, we’ve made lots of decisions that weren’t always the right decisions. But we’re still here.Kevin Drew and Emily Haines of Broken Social Scene perform at the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on June 24 in Pasadena, Calif. (Joe Longo / THE CANADIAN PRESS) “I think we went back to that idea of ‘get into a room, start chipping away and see what comes about’ and just trusted our instincts. And we’ve got a bunch of leftover material that maybe, maybe will turn into something. Another record? That was kinda the plan. My god, we spent so much time, money and effort on this record.”Once Broken Social Scene — which has disbanded and reunited too many times to count since its loose formation at the turn of the millennium, but felt the fire to work together again in earnest reigniting after festival dates at Pemberton in 2015 and WayHome last summer — allowed itself to luxuriate in the pleasure of making music together without a plan the way it did back in the day, the creative floodgates opened.