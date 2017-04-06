Browsers annual bash for illusionists is where the magic happens

In a dimly lit but jam-packed conference centre in North York, I had a conversation that veered into the potentially awkward legal repercussions of appearing to have astute mind-reading capabilities.Meanwhile, across the room, prospective buyers were perusing thumb cuffs. Within almost every cluster in the hall, someone had whipped out a deck of cards (and would subsequently manage to somehow slip one out from under a sleeve or appear someplace surprising). Browser’s Magic Bash is an annual massive meetup for 400 mostly local and a few international magicians. Here, amateur and professional escape artists, mentalists, comedians and prestidigitators convene for a quasi-networking, quasi-educational get-together that is really more like a massive family reunion than anything else.With niche magic shops petering out, and web tutorials readily available, chances for modern-day magicians to hang out with tons of their peers don’t arise often. So when an opportunity presents itself, up-and-coming magical entrepreneurs jump on their chance to poke around for tips from the pros, while hobbyists come out to hang with part-timers and everyone gets to gawk at the impressive tricks done by masters of the craft.Jeff Pinsky is the guy who makes it all happen. For a third year in a row, he has rounded up the sprawling community that’s grown around his four-decade-old specialty store, Browser’s Den of Magic, on Dufferin St. north of Lawrence Ave. W. Article Continued Below“The magic shop, and in extension the bash itself, is a separate little world,” he said. “It’s a wonderful escape for some people.” Guests at his bash said that Pinsky’s event is really the only one out there of its kind and scale. Some flew in from across the country, or even as far as Japan, to be there for the 12-hour “full day of magical fun!” Lots showed up alone, some came with spouses, and others reconnected with old friends from magic camp. Really, the only icebreaker anyone needed to approach anyone else was, “wanna see a trick?”