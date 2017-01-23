Bruce Springsteen Declares Support For Women's March Protesters Out In The Street

Bruce Springsteen declared his solidarity on Sunday with the millions of women who turned out for the Women’s March on Washington and its sister marches around the world. During a concert in Perth, Australia, the Boss gave a powerful shoutout to participants in Saturday’s events. “We’re a long way from home, and our hearts and spirits are with the hundreds of thousands of men and women that marched yesterday in every city in America — and in Melbourne!” he said. Springsteen said demonstrators rallied “against hate and division and in support of tolerance, inclusion, reproductive rights, civil rights, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, the environment, wage equality, gender equality, healthcare and immigrant rights.” “We stand with you. We are the new American resistance.” You tell ‘em, Boss. Watch his tribute below: "We are the new American resistance."

- Bruce Springsteen, January 22, 2017 pic.twitter.com/HOFEUv4gev— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) January 22, 2017 H/T Uproxx