Bruce Springsteen Takes Powerful Stance Amid Trump’s Immigration Ban

Bruce Springsteen didn’t shy away from sending a political message at his concert in Adelaide, Australia, on Monday, just days after President Donald Trump unveiled the administration’s controversial immigration ban. On Friday, Trump announced an executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States for three months. The move erupted in protests at airports and elsewhere over the weekend, and not surprisingly, caught the interest of The Boss. “America is a land of immigrants,” he said during the concert. “This is fundamentally un-American. This is a song about immigrants.” Springsteen then went straight into the song, “American Land,” with the crowd exploding in cheers, according to Australia’s Herald Sun. "America is a nation of immigrants and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American." pic.twitter.com/DsXSaLeNNN— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) January 30, 2017 The song features the lyrics: I docked at Ellis Island in the city of light and spire

I wandered to the valley of red-hot steel and fire

We made the steel that built the cities with the sweat of our two hands

We made our home in the American land That wasn’t the only political mention of the night. While singing “Land of Hope and Dreams,” Springsteen changed the lyrics to include: “This train carries immigrants.” Paul Kane via Getty Images The New Jersey rocker’s latest comments come on the heels of remarks he made about the Women’s March on Washington at another concert in Australia. His words also came at the same time as the SAG Awards, where many celebrities spoke up about the ban both on the red carpet and in speeches.