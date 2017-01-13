Bryan Cranston Helpfully Demonstrates A 'Friendly Kiss' With James Corden

How do you know when somebody likes you? According to Bryan Cranston, it’s when a kiss lasts longer than a typical peck between friends. During an appearance on “The Late Late Show” Thursday night, the “Breaking Bad” actor discussed meeting his wife, Robin Dearden, with host James Corden. Dearden and Cranston have been married since 1989. “I met my wife like everyone meets their spouse: We were actors on a television show,” Cranston said. “Back in the ‘80s, I did this terrible show called ‘Airwolf,’” he continued. (Reggie Watts was apparently a fan.) “Back in the day, if you were a guy, you were the bad guy, and if you were a woman, you were usually the victim.” His role at the time was to play someone kidnapping Dearden’s character — but that’s not how he won her heart. A year later, they met again while taking the same comedy improv class. “We greeted each other each time we saw each other,” he explained, “and one time, we kissed each other, and the duration of the kiss exceeded the normal amount allotted for a friendly kiss. Do you know what I mean?” No, Bryan. That’s a little vague. Can you demonstrate? There we go. Watch the full interview below.

