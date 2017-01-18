Buffy Sainte-Marie expects commercially driven upsurge in protest songs in Trumps wake

Buffy Sainte-Marie has told the stories of outliers and underdogs throughout her career and organizers at the Juno Awards say it’s time to recognize the singer’s contributions to the community.The four-time Juno winner and social activist will be this year’s recipient of the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award, an honour reserved for Canadian musicians who’ve left a positive social impact.The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says Sainte-Marie “exemplifies the essence of humanitarianism” with her dedication to protecting indigenous communities. She’s also provoked conversation through songs like her 1964 anti-war peace anthem “Universal Soldier” and 1976’s “Starwalker,” an ode to the American Indian Movement.Sainte-Marie also founded the Nihewan Foundation for Native American Education in 1969, a non-profit initiative to improve education and awareness of the cultures.She says humanitarian efforts have always been a priority.Article Continued Below“A long time ago I figured out I have enough money to probably have three meals a day for the rest of my life,” Sainte-Marie says.“So I wanted to put my money to work early.”Sainte-Marie follows artists like Bruce Cockburn, Sarah McLachlan, Rush and members of Arcade Fire, who have all received the Allan Waters award since its 2006 creation. It will be handed out at the Juno Awards gala dinner in Ottawa on April 1, the day before the televised Juno Awards ceremony.