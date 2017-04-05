'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Reunion Is Happening But A Reboot Isn't

When Buffy the Vampire Slayer took on the big bads of Sunnydale to counter the apocalypse with her friends it took them about a week to cook up a plan to save the day. That is nearly the same amount of time it took for creative director Tim Leong and senior photo editor Michele Romero to bring together the cast of the epic vampire television series for a reunion. Entertainment Weekly successfully reunited the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and shared the gruesome details on how the photo shoot that features the best of Sunnydale went. The Untold Stories issue of the magazine depicted Sarah Michelle Gellar along with her evil-fighting friends in an epic throwback to the good old vampire slaying days. #buffyslays20 A post shared by Buffy the Vampire Slayer (@buffythevampireslayer) on Mar 29, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT Michele Romero reveals that reunions like that of Buffy the Vampire Slayer crew usually takes months to plan, however, this one in particular only took five days. The senior photo editor also revealed that the shoot features 13 people and “like, 25 demons,” thus making it one of the largest reunions captured by the magazine. He also notes that they have pulled off a few shoots with 13 people in the past, but this may be the first time they were able to do so with 13 main cast members. The project was evidently large scale, making it hardtop keep such a top-secret shoot private. Fortunately, Tim Leong revealed that they came up with a witty way to keep the shoot on a need-to-know basis. Apparently, they referred to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer project as Fluffy the King Slayer which Romero thought was a clever idea. In addition to their intelligent codename for the shoot, they also made an effort to avoid posting anything on social media in order to keep the project under the wraps as per Leong. However, on the day of the shoot, the set was swarmed by the paparazzi resulting in of the EW personnel being tasked with shooing them away. The funny thing is, the press was actually there for one of the Kardashians. Are you up for a game? 50likes- 1 fact about BtVS A post shared by Buffy the Vampire Slayer (@buffythevampireslayer) on May 10, 2016 at 12:19pm PDT The shoot had two different sets for group photos and solo shots taken by photographer James White. The reunion can definitely be considered as a whopping success as the majority of the cast was present in the shoot. Even director Josh Whedon graced the set with his presence along with stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy), David Boreanaz (Angel), James Marsters (Spike), Alyson Hannigan (Willow), Nicholas Brendon (Xander), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), Seth Green (Oz), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Amber Benson (Tara), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn), Alexis Denisof (Wesley), and Kristine Sutherland (Joyce). The reunion turned out to be a massive success, and all the hard work and effort for secrecy definitely paid off. Even James Marsters was surprised when he entered the shoot’s library set, expressing that the team “really went all out,” to which Leong responded, “Yeah, it’s Buffy.” Given that the reunion came through with flying colors, fans can’t help to wonder if this Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion is only a taste of something bigger heading their way in the form of a reboot. Unfortunately, the star of the legendary vampire hunting series Sarah Michelle Gellar is not on board with the idea. Angel x Slayer {#sarahmichellegellar#thecrazyones#buffythevampireslayer} A post shared by Buffy the Vampire Slayer (@buffythevampireslayer) on Oct 30, 2013 at 1:43am PDT The Huffington Post reports that during an interview with Gellar on Sunday, the actress revealed that she thought fans only want reboots and reunions up until it is confirmed and released. “They want it until they see it and don’t like it, and then they’re like, ‘Why did you do that?! You ruined my favorite show!’ And then it all comes back down on you,” says the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star. Moreover, Gellar also added that Buffy the Vampire Slayer isn’t the kind of show that will work as well now that the cast has gotten older. The actress expressed that the show told to story of adolescents who faced horrific events in the form of monsters and demons. “I also think that you can’t please everyone and we had seven amazing seasons. And it still lives on in fan fiction and comic books and graphic novels, and I think that’s really cool that it can live on in that immortal way. Because James [Marsters], David [Boreanaz], myself ― none of us are immortal.” [Featured Image By Jordan Strauss/AP Images]