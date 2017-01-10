Camila Cabello Felt Inappropriately Sexualized In Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello shocked Fifth Harmony fans everywhere in December when she departed the band. Now, Cabello is opening up about the not-so-glamourous side of girl group stardom. Cabello chatted with Lena Dunham for Tuesday’s Lenny Letter, a twice-weekly feminist newsletter, revealing that being in an all-female group comes with some unfortunate pressure. “Especially with being a girl group, there’s been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention,” Cabello told Dunham. “Unfortunately, sex sells. There’s definitely been times where there’s stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I’ve had to put my foot down.” Cabello, who joined Fifth Harmony when she was just fifteen, struggled with being sexualized at such a young age. “I feel like it’s been tricky because we’ve had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones,” Cabello said. “There’s nothing wrong with showing sexuality,” Cabello added. “If you have that inside, it’s just an expression of who you are. If you want to share that with people, that’s amazing.” But she cautioned against doing anything that makes you uncomfortable. “I think the thing that I would say to young women is, if you’re not ready for it, put your foot down,” Cabello said. Listen to more of Dunham’s interview with Cabello on Soundcloud. H/T Hello Giggles

