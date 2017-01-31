Camila Cabello's Cover Of 'Say You Won't Let Go' Is Raw Power

If you were worried about Camila Cabello’s career post-Fifth Harmony, let this powerful performance put you at ease. Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge this week. The “Bad Things” singers delivered a goosebumps-inducing rendition of James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go.” Honestly, Cabello’s vocals are pure fire. Cabello’s fans were 100 percent here for the singer’s new sound. “She sounds so much better than she did while in 5h,” one commenter posted. “Yas Camila! Continue to prove your haters wrong,” added another. Keep on working, Camila. We’re loving the new you. Watch Cabello’s full performance in the video above.