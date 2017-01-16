Canada Mosaic puts Canadian music on the map

“Innovators. Renegades. Pioneers. Canadian musicians have long punched above their weight both at home and internationally.”Or so claims a news release announcing Canada Mosaic, an ambitious cross-country celebration of Canadian music and musicians spearheaded by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and funded (to the tune of $7.5 million) by the government of Canada.“What a wonderful way to celebrate our 150th,” enthuses Mélanie Joly, minister of Canadian Heritage.And it surely is a welcome way to fund some major commissions to our composers in addition to 40 or so two-minute fanfares to be performed by the TSO and partner orchestras from British Columbia to Newfoundland.The whole enterprise begins next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Roy Thomson Hall, when Victor Feldbrill and Alain Trudel preside over a program titled Canadian Legacy, featuring Godfrey Ridout’s Fall Fair, Pierre Mercure’s Kaléidoscope, Jean Coulthard’s “Introduction” and “Three Folk Songs” from Canada Mosaic, John Weinzweig’s Suite from Red Ear of Corn and André Mathieu’s Rhapsodie romantique, the latter with Alain Lefèvre as piano soloist.Article Continued BelowLegacy? Well, all five composers are dead now and they number among the major figures of our musical past. Yet they are known by few of their fellow Canadians. Gary Kulesha, the TSO’s composer adviser, expresses no surprise. As he puts it, “would the average Canadian know who Brahms was?”Probably not, but the average Canadian lover of classical music certainly would know Brahms, whereas such native figures as Mercure and Weinzweig?There are various reasons for this situation, Kulesha acknowledges, including the diminished profile of music in our public schools, and on radio and television.

