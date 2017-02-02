Canadian Denis Villeneuve will direct Dune, worlds bestselling sci-fi novel

“In the week before their departure to Arrakis, when all the final scurrying about had reached a nearly unbearable frenzy, an old crone came to visit the mother of the boy, Paul.”So began “Dune,” the novel that, in the half-century since its publication, has outsold all of the other science fiction books on the planet, The Washington Post reported in 2015. Not bad for story that is at once an eco-parable, a warning about the corruptibility of goodness and a revenge tale starring a boy who grows up to overthrow the galaxy by inspiring a horde of religious fanatics.A product of the ‘60s, “Dune” is also fantastically trippy. Its main characters, while addicted to mind-altering drugs, rode giant worms that they steered with meathooks. (The worms produced the psychedelics, called spice, through convolutions of biology unseen this side of exotic wasps.)Whether it deserves the comparisons or not, Frank Herbert’s “Dune” has been likened to nearly every other genre epic you know and love. Sporting rival feudalistic families and plenty of backstabbing, it is the older, hippie cousin to “Game of Thrones.” The “Star Wars” films so owed a debt to “Dune” that Herbert enlisted a few sci-fi colleagues to, in jest, create a fake organization named the “We’re Too Big to Sue George Lucas Society.” Author Arthur C. Clarke once declared, “I know nothing comparable to (‘Dune’) except ‘Lord of the Rings.’”As TV and film directors have heard the siren call of Westeros and Middle-earth, Herbert’s ode to the desert planet Arrakis wormed its way through many a Hollywood ear. Several competent directors have tried — and failed — to translate “Dune” into a competent film.Article Continued BelowNow another, it seems, will get his shot. Writing on Twitter late Tuesday night, author Brian Herbert, son of the late Frank Herbert, announced that the novel had once again found a director to guide it to the silver screen.“It’s official — Legendary Pictures has signed the very talented Denis Villeneuve to direct the exciting new DUNE series film project,” Herbert wrote. Villeneuve, who previously helmed the thrillers “Prisoners” and “Sicario,” has embarked on a sci-fi streak of sorts: He earned an Academy Award nomination for directing 2016’s “Arrival,” about a linguist who communicates with hyperintelligent cephalopod aliens; his adaptation of “Dune” will come, if it does, after he completes the sequel to Ridley Scott’s android-noir “Blade Runner.”Read more:Ryan Gosling, Denis Villeneuve lead list of Canada’s Oscar nominees