Canadian doc Rumble wins at Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, UTAH—Montreal-based filmmakers Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana have won an award at the Sundance Film Festival for their documentary Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World.The film — which explores the often-unheralded contributions of Native Americans in shaping popular song — won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Masterful Storytelling on Saturday.The Star’s movie critic Peter Howell listed Rumble as one of the top 10 films that dazzled at the festival.The power chords from Link Wray’s 1958 banned-by-radio instrumental “Rumble,” which was an inspiration for rock guitarists who followed, kick off the documentary. Wray was a Shawnee native American but few people were aware of his background.Like him, many of the musicians profiled in Rumble either kept their heritage secret or downplayed it, fearing racist backlash.Article Continued BelowRumble had its world premiere a week ago in competition at Sundance and will air on The Movie Network later this year.In accepting the award, Bainbridge gave a shout out to “all the indigenous experts and historians and musicians involved in making this film.”“It was not just us,” Bainbridge said.