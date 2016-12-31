Canadian lit scene saw a change in 2016

Following a year in which homegrown authors earned international acclaim, 2017 promises more big things for the CanLit community with an emerging "cultural diversity" of voices and adaptations of beloved works set for the stage and screen.This past year saw Irish-Canadian author Emma Donoghue receive an Oscar screenplay nod for the adaptation of her celebrated novel Room. In 2017, Room will be reworked for the stage at London’s Theatre Royal Stratford East, Dublin’s Abbey Theatre and the Dundee Repertory Theatre in Scotland.Margaret Atwood will also see her work translated for a new medium next year.The CanLit legend’s award-winning dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale is being produced as a series by U.S. streaming service Hulu and MGM Television, and is set to premiere early in the new year.Production is also underway for the six-hour miniseries Alias Grace, which will air on CBC and stream on Netflix internationally (no air date has been set). And MGM Television has also acquired the rights to adapt Atwood’s acclaimed novel The Heart Goes Last.Article Continued Below“I think that definitely says a lot about not only the strength of Canadian literature and Canadian writing, but the ways that we are consuming things like television or film,” said Jason Purcell, communications officer with the University of Alberta-based Canadian Literature Centre.“I think that a lot of these books that we’re seeing see success — or have lasting success in the case of Margaret Atwood’s books — really lend themselves to the types of media that’s being produced now.”2016 proved to be a banner year for boosting the profile of other Canadian authors abroad, notably Montreal-based Madeleine Thien.

