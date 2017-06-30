Canadian reading round-up celebrates Canadas 150

Publishing houses from coast to coast have joined in the celebration of our 150th, with each bringing out a number of titles commemorating the event.Ingenious: How Canadian Innovators Made the World Smarter, Smaller, Kinder, Safer, Healthier, Wealthier, and Happier, by David Johnston and Tom JenkinsWe all know about Canada’s role in the invention of insulin, the Canadarm, the telephone and peacekeeping. But David Johnston (yes, the Governor General) and Tom Jenkins (former CEO of OpenText) have delved deep and discovered other surprising discoveries with a Canadian provenance. Some changed the world — nuclear physics and forensic science, for example. Others changed a small corner of it — duck decoys and snowmobiles, for starters. A terrific book for ardent Canadaphiles.Turning Parliament Inside Out: Practical Ideas for Reforming Canada’s Democracy, edited by Michael Chong, Scott Simms and Kennedy StewartArticle Continued BelowThis is an all-party effort, with authors Michael Chong (Conservative), Scott Simms (Liberal) and Kennedy Stewart (NDP), all sitting MPs, assembling eight essays on the evergreen project of parliamentary reform and increasing citizen involvement. Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party, kicks things off with a call for equal treatment of all MPs. Other essays deal with fixing Question Period, empowering the backbench, engaging voters through social media, and more.You Gotta Go Here!, John Catucci and Michael VlessidesJohn Catucci is a comedian and host of the Food Network’s You Gotta Eat Here!, and in this cross-country roundup he travels from Burnaby, B.C. (check out the sausages at Fraser Park Restaurant) to Victoria-by-the-Sea, PEI (the haddock special is recommended). Generally speaking, Catucci’s favourites tend not to be highfalutin’ spots so much as good, honest family-friendly eats. Catucci is the smiling chap in the plaid shirt; co-writer Vlessides provides the writing muscle. They Desire a Better Country: The Order of Canada in 50 Stories, by Lawrence Scanlon, translated by Daniel Poliquin