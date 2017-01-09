Cara Delevingne Perfectly Shuts Down A Very Persistent Twitter Troll

Cara Delevingne posted a perfectly innocent, though vague, tweet sharing with the Twitterverse that she’s on her way to do something “incredibly exciting.” This, however, did not stop self-proclaimed “media personality” and internet troll Brad Long from sparking a completely unnecessary and hateful argument, criticizing Delevingne’s modeling career. @Caradelevingne hopefully an interview for a real job. Your looks will fade, Cara. You can't cash in on your eyebrows forever.— BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) January 7, 2017 He even offered her “career advice.” @Caradelevingne Stop being rude, Cara. I am just giving you career advice to help you succeed. Maybe listen to it. Might get you somewhere— BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) January 7, 2017 Brad then felt the need to inform Delevingne, 24, of his fruitful “career” and fame. For the record, Brad has a little over 11,000 Twitter followers while Cara has almost 8 million. But OK Brad, tell us more about your success. @Caradelevingne Do you not know who I am? I've had a very successful career I think I know what I'm talking about— BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) January 7, 2017 @Caradelevingne Well I am very famous so maybe you should update yourself on celeb culture. Anyway, I tried to help. Whatever.— BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) January 7, 2017 Brad then decided to end the argument he started, claiming that he has no interest in bringing the model more publicity. Makes sense. Oh wait, no it doesn’t. @Caradelevingne Honestly, I am not going to involve myself in an attempt for publicity. Try someone else.— BradTheLadLong (@BradTheLadLong) January 7, 2017 One Twitter user perfectly called out his statement: @BradTheLadLong @Caradelevingne bUt that's exactly what you're doing?? 2+3=8— ann (@Iilcara) January 7, 2017 Delevingne then shared that her project is not linked to her “looks” or modeling career, and is more of a philanthropic endeavor. You will regret saying that. I am actually trying to do something good. This has nothing to do with my 'looks' https://t.co/93LTs3aKsB— Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017 You are just a another thirsty man who puts people down for attention on twitter and who thinks that looks are all that's important https://t.co/93LTs3aKsB— Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) January 7, 2017 It turns out she was on her way to Uganda to team up with Girl Up, a United Nations program that advocates for the healthy, safety and education of girls in developing countries. We're in Uganda with @GirlUp Champion @Caradelevingne and UNHCR! Follow our trip all week at #WithRefugees to go inside refugee settlements. pic.twitter.com/9xE4gFjsne— Girl Up (@GirlUp) January 8, 2017 We sure hope Brad is regretting those hateful tweets now. We need more Caras in the world.

