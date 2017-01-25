Cardinal could be The Killing for Canada

Canadian television broadcasters have long been accused of missing out on the golden age of television and being derelict in investing in edgy, serialized drama.Where is our Downton Abbey or Game of Thrones? the critics say. Even tiny Denmark, with a population a sixth the size of Canada, produced the exquisitely rendered The Crime, inspiration for American drama The Killing.CTV, Canada’s No. 1 broadcaster, got to the top on the backs of American shows such as the perennial top-ranked The Big Bang Theory and any number of police procedurals. But it’s now getting into the game with a serialized drama that shows great promise.Cardinal is based on the John Cardinal mystery books by Northern Ontario author Giles Blunt. The TV adaptation is by Orphan Black’s Aubrey Nealon and directed by 19-2’s Daniel Grou. It debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m. on CTV.Article Continued BelowThe six-part series is based on Forty Words For Sorrow, the first of Blunt’s books. It begins with the discovery of a missing 13-year-old girl whose body is discovered in an abandoned mine. The mystery takes place in Northern Ontario where the series was shot, giving it an atmospheric, melancholic veneer. The show stars, perhaps with some good karma involved, Billy Campbell from the American version of The Killing and Canadian Karine Vanasse (Pan Am, Revenge) as detective Lise Delorme.If the precis sounds like the critically acclaimed BBC mystery Broadchurch, where a young child’s body is found on a beach in a small town and immensely flawed male and female detective partners try to sort things out, it’s not an unflattering comparison.