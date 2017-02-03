Carly And Evan Predict Which Ladies Will Go Far On This Season Of 'The Bachelor'

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are not only one of the most delightful couplings to come out of “The Bachelor” universe, but they are also incredibly supportive of the current Bachelor ― their close friend, Nick Viall. “As a friend, we want him to have fun,” Bass told The Huffington Post’s “Here To Make Friends” podcast. And it seems as though Viall is finally letting loose and enjoying his wild ride as the star of “The Bachelor.” Waddell and Bass also seem to be on the same page about which of Viall’s suitors they think are making an impression on this season. Both are fans of Rachel Lindsay, the 31-year-old attorney from Dallas, and Raven Gates, the 25-year-old boutique owner from Hoxie, Arkansas. “I like their energy,” said Waddell. “I think they both have really positive, high-spirited energy.” The couple also is definitely on board for Bachelor “villain” Corrine Olympios’ on-screen antics ― at least for the entertainment value they provide, if not because they are a basis for a long-lasting relationship with Viall. “I think Corinne is hilarious. I don’t want her to go anywhere because I enjoy watching every single thing that she does. I don’t even care if it’s bad, because it’s funny,” said Waddell. “If Corinne doesn’t leave next episode, she’ll be top two or something,” Bass later predicted. “Because Nick just seems something in her… He sees himself in her. He’s like, ‘I used to be her. I was a villain like her before.’” For more from Carly and Evan on their Nashville life and this season of “The Bachelor,” check out HuffPost’s Here To Make Friends podcast below: Do people love “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” or do they love to hate these shows? It’s unclear. But here at “Here to Make Friends,” we both love and love to hate them — and we love to snarkily dissect each episode in vivid detail. Podcast edited by Nick Offenberg. Want more “Bachelor” stories in your life? Sign up for HuffPost’s Entertainment email for extra hot goss about The Bachelor, his 30 bachelorettes, and the most dramatic rose ceremonies ever. The newsletter will also serve you up some juicy celeb news, hilarious late-night bits, awards coverage and more. Sign up for the newsletter here.