Carole Pope creating Music for Lesbians, and music for the stage

Get ready for Carole Pope: The Musical.Actually, the musical’s working title is Attitude, but Pope, the brassy-voiced, Scarborough-raised agent provocateur who musically pushed the envelope of sexuality in song and performance with Rough Trade, is in the process of shopping around the book.“It’s kind of based on my late brother (Howard, one-time Drastic Measures guitarist who died in 1996), and it’s based on him going to New York and joining a band,” Pope, who performs Friday at the Phoenix, explains via phone from Ottawa.“It includes the New York club scene and AIDS and performance art. I’m going to compare it to Rent — which I’ve never seen, but it’s what people say — and Hedwig (and the Angry Inch). It’s a little bit like that.”While Pope, 70, sorts out further Attitude details, she has a show to put on: this Friday at the Phoenix, she convenes Music for Lesbians, the first edition of a concert series. On the bill are Pope, DJ Betti Forde, new Gerald Eaton/Jarvis Church protégé Jordan Alexander and the gender-neutral Rae Spoon.Article Continued Below“It’s basically just a showcase of women artists and trans artists to show our perspective,” says Pope of the concert. “It’s all about the female gaze.”She concedes that the series is the brainchild of one of the proprietors of the Phoenix, Lisa Zbitnew.“It was kind of her idea, because we have a lot of great artists and bands that people don’t know about,” says Pope. “I’m just interested in curating other artists besides performing, you know?