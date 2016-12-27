Carrie Fisher flashed her witty side with these quotes

Carrie Fisher, the witty actress, author and comedian who became an icon after playing Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, died at age 60 Tuesday.Here are some of her most memorable quotes.“I did lose weight, and I think it’s a stupid conversation. But you’re so thin! Let’s talk about it. How do you keep that going on? Do you exercise every day?”— To GMA’s Amy Robach, after Robach asked Fisher about her weight loss for Star Wars: The Force Awakens“Even in space, there’s a double standard.” Article Continued Below— To Stephen Colbert on why, in Star Wars, Princess Leia wore the infamous slave bikini and never got to use a lightsaber“Instant gratification takes too long.” — from Fisher’s 1987 novel, Postcards From the Edge

