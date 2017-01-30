Carrie Fisher Had One Request For Harrison Ford Regarding Her Oscars 'Death Reel'

Carrie Fisher continues to make us laugh, even after her death. In an April 2010 interview with Rebel Force Radio podcast, which ABC News recently unearthed, the late actress talked about a very specific way she’d like to be remembered. It involves the Academy Awards, the In Memoriam segment, and her “Star Wars” co-star Harrison Ford. New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. “I asked him [at a party] if he would be in my death reel, and if he would sing,” Fisher said of Ford. “It’s just something I want.” Fisher told the hosts of the podcast that her request was inspired by the 2010 Oscars tribute to writer and director John Hughes, which saw numerous actors from his films honor him onstage. “So, I figured they’ll bring out, depending on when it happens, there’s a lot of people they can bring out,” Fisher said. So, what song would Fisher have liked Ford to sing at the upcoming Oscars on Feb. 26? “He’s going to sing ‘Melancholy Wookiee,’” Fisher quipped in the interview, before joking about the actor’s voice. “I don’t think we’re missing much.” This request is coming from the same hilarious mind that wanted her “fantastic obit” to read: “I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.” R.I.P., Carrie. You are missed.