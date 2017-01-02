Carrie Fisher Once Made Mark Hamill Try On Her White 'Star Wars' Jumpsuit

Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill spent so much time hanging out on “Star Wars” sets over the years, things got a little weird. In a new essay at The Hollywood Reporter, Hamill remembers the late actress and the goofy things he’d do to make her happy. “Making her laugh was always a badge of honor,” Hamill wrote in the essay, published Monday. The actor remembered one particular stunt Fisher requested he pull off, involving the white jumpsuit from 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back.” I remember during Empire we were split up storywise; it was a difficult film to shoot and there was a lot of tension on the set. I was off in the swampland with the puppets and robots, but at least Carrie and Harrison got to work with human beings. Once at lunchtime she said, “You should try on my jumpsuit.” I said, “The one-piece white jumpsuit? You’re what, 5’2”? I’ll never get in!” She said, “Just try.” I put on that Princess Leia zipper jump suit and it was so tight I looked like a Vegas lounge singer. If that wasn’t ridiculous enough, she had me put on one of those bald cap masks with the Bozo hair and glasses and nose and then she walked me around the back lot. Fisher, who died last week at age 60, often surprised the actor with her candor and quick wit. “She just sucked you into her world,” he wrote. Sometimes the pair were best friends, but sometimes ― like members of the same family, or a “garage band” that “somehow hit it huge” ― they “hated each other’s guts” and wouldn’t speak to one another for weeks at a time. Although he admitted Fisher could be “a handful,” Hamill is ultimately glad to have known her. “[M]y life would have been so much drabber and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend that she was,” he wrote. To read the whole essay, head to The Hollywood Reporter.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx