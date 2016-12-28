Carrie Fisher Played One Of The Most Powerful Beings In The 'Star Wars' Universe

When you dissect all the scenes and story angles involving Princess Leia, you come away believing that Carrie Fisher’s character may have been one of the most powerful beings in all of “Star Wars.” This was an ambassador with the ability to use words and negotiations to shift the political tides of an entire galaxy. As a revolutionary, she inspired the rebels to act against a much more powerful Empire, and succeed. She became a general, was sensitive to the Force, and later trained to be a Jedi Knight like her brother Luke Skywalker.* Just as Fisher, who died on Tuesday, was a master of so many endeavors ― acting, writing, producing to name a few ― Leia Organa Solo did just about everything, and well. Here are some important aspects of Leia’s character in the “Star Wars” universe, made possible by Fisher’s indomitable spirit. (*This was part of the extended universe, and while no longer canon, it’s still very relevant to me and many other fans.) Despite being royalty, she personally sent R2-D2 to Obi-Wan Kenobi with the Death Star plans. Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images She then defended herself from the stormtroopers boarding her ship, the Tantive IV. Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images She was not intimidated by Darth Vader. Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images Or Grand Moff Tarkin, saying “I thought I recognized your foul stench when I was brought on board.” BURN. Lucasfilm She watched her home planet of Alderaan get destroyed. via GIPHY She briefed the fighter pilots at the Battle of Hoth like a boss. Lucasfilm You have to physically pull her away from fighting those stormtroopers. Lucasfilm While disguised as a bounty hunter, she threatened to blow herself up, along with Jabba the Hutt and his palace, to get the best of the crime lord. Lucasfilm She reversed that damsel-in-distress role when Han Solo needed rescuing. Lucasfilm She choked Jabba the Hutt to death with the very chains that enslaved her. Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images Luke wasn’t the only one driving those speeder bikes at breakneck speeds. Lucasfilm Here we have an ambassador, a general and a Jedi standing around an ambassador / general / Jedi. Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images Leia didn’t need to be protected or rescued by the Jedi, as this photo suggests. Terry O’Neill via Getty Images Leia was a Jedi. Leia would have been a much greater Jedi than Luke.

